Smucker (SJM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.23 billion, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.64, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $692.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $681.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Net sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $785.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $768.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Net sales- International and Away From Home: $303.60 million compared to the $296.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Net sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods: $453.40 million versus $434.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Segment profit- U.S. retail coffee: $200.10 million versus $197.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $145.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $127.34 million.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$88.40 million compared to the -$81.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment profit- International and Away From Home: $47.60 million compared to the $41.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment profit- U.S. retail consumer market: $103.40 million versus $95.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

