Halliburton (HAL) Launches Diskos 2.0 for Norwegian Directorate

Halliburton Company ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) announced the launch of Diskos 2.0 National Data Repository (NDR) for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. The purpose of the NDR is to store critical exploration and production data. It is marketed as the oil and gas industry's first entirely cloud-native NDR implementation.
The upgraded system features high-tech automation and artificial intelligence capabilities in order to obtain deeper insights from the data, lower cost per byte and increase scalability to manage more than 28 petabytes of data, including a copy, in a multi-cloud environment.
According to Louis Vos, assistant director of Finance and Shared Services, National Petroleum Directorate, Diskos 2.0 provides operators and key oil and gas stakeholders with a clean, transparent information and data management environment. It ensures that members can access and perform data processing, interpretation and analytics without having to copy it first.
Halliburton's iEnergy cloud environment hosts Diskos 2.0, which links to third-party services to bring additional features. It will be available to 79 Diskos members, including academia, service firms, and oil and gas companies.
Diskos 2.0 also allows members to have immediate access to the complete spectrum of seismic, well and production data in a petrotechnical software environment with full functionality, such as Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace 365, without transferring data from the NDR to a local network.
According to Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting, HAL’s digital ecosystem and innovative digital approach to Diskos shorten the path from data to insights for members. These factors also strengthen Norway's position as a dependable, long-term energy supplier to the world, and encourage exploration and investment in the Norwegian shelf.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Halliburton carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the
energy sector are Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) , Murphy USA Inc. ( MUSA Quick Quote MUSA - Free Report) and RGC Resources Inc. ( RGCO Quick Quote RGCO - Free Report) . While Sunoco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both RGC Resources and Murphy USA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sunoco, a distributor of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, has a stable business model with sustainable and predictable cash flows. For this year, SUN has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision in the past 30 days.
Murphy USA, a leading retailer of gasoline, operates stations close to Walmart supercenters and sells low-cost, high-volume fuel. MUSA, with more than 1,700 stores, has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024, in the past 30 days.
RGC Resources is a holding company that offers energy and associated products and services through its operational subsidiaries —Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC. RGCO has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas. For this year, the company has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision in the past 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
Halliburton (HAL) Launches Diskos 2.0 for Norwegian Directorate
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) announced the launch of Diskos 2.0 National Data Repository (NDR) for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. The purpose of the NDR is to store critical exploration and production data. It is marketed as the oil and gas industry's first entirely cloud-native NDR implementation.
The upgraded system features high-tech automation and artificial intelligence capabilities in order to obtain deeper insights from the data, lower cost per byte and increase scalability to manage more than 28 petabytes of data, including a copy, in a multi-cloud environment.
According to Louis Vos, assistant director of Finance and Shared Services, National Petroleum Directorate, Diskos 2.0 provides operators and key oil and gas stakeholders with a clean, transparent information and data management environment. It ensures that members can access and perform data processing, interpretation and analytics without having to copy it first.
Halliburton's iEnergy cloud environment hosts Diskos 2.0, which links to third-party services to bring additional features. It will be available to 79 Diskos members, including academia, service firms, and oil and gas companies.
Diskos 2.0 also allows members to have immediate access to the complete spectrum of seismic, well and production data in a petrotechnical software environment with full functionality, such as Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace 365, without transferring data from the NDR to a local network.
According to Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting, HAL’s digital ecosystem and innovative digital approach to Diskos shorten the path from data to insights for members. These factors also strengthen Norway's position as a dependable, long-term energy supplier to the world, and encourage exploration and investment in the Norwegian shelf.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Halliburton carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) , Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) and RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO - Free Report) . While Sunoco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both RGC Resources and Murphy USA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sunoco, a distributor of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, has a stable business model with sustainable and predictable cash flows. For this year, SUN has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision in the past 30 days.
Murphy USA, a leading retailer of gasoline, operates stations close to Walmart supercenters and sells low-cost, high-volume fuel. MUSA, with more than 1,700 stores, has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024, in the past 30 days.
RGC Resources is a holding company that offers energy and associated products and services through its operational subsidiaries —Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC. RGCO has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas. For this year, the company has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision in the past 30 days.