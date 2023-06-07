Back to top

Quantum Corp. (QMCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Quantum Corp. (QMCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $105.34 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quantum Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service and subscription: $33.44 million compared to the $34.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Royalty: $3.96 million compared to the $2.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $67.94 million versus $65.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
Shares of Quantum Corp. have returned +29.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

