Johnson Controls' (JCI) Unit Introduces AM Sheet Labels
Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI - Free Report) retail solution unit, Sensormatic Solutions, recently unveiled a new acousto-magnetic (AM) metal label. This sheet level was made to safeguard high-risk products such as cookware, canned foods, power tools and others.
JCI’s AM metal sheet labels particularly secure products with metal surfaces. This solves a major problem faced by retailers and thus enables them to protect stocks that couldn’t be protected earlier. These magnetic levels also lessen some of the risks associated with carrying these goods. The JCI solution further reduces the requirement of labor needed for tagging and monitoring the products, which in turn allows retailers to achieve operational improvement.
Along with AM metal sheet labels, JCI has come up with two other products to prevent the growing retail crime rate. The company has expanded its magnetic InFuzion hard tag family. This product features an ink version for visual deterrence and a wide-gap version for thicker items and footwear which reduces tagging and checkout times along with self-checkout integration capabilities. The other product, i.e., a magnetic, two-tone alarming boot wrap tag was made to solve the problem of tagging and securing boots without putting barriers between shoppers and merchandise.
Johnson Controls International plc Price
These new products will be showcased at NRF PROTECT 2023.
