Sprinklr (CXM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)

Sprinklr (CXM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) reported revenue of $173.36 million, up 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +500.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprinklr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Subscription: 83% versus 80.53% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin - Professional Services: 8% versus 8.67% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $157.67 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $153.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $15.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

Shares of Sprinklr have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on June 05, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)


