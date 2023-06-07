See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of June 5, 2023.
Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. Over the past two quarters, LI has produced robust top and bottom-line growth. Last quarter, EPS grew by triple digits while revenue grew by double digits, year-over-year. Li Auto also has a history of topping consensus estimates. LI has produced positive earnings surprises in six of the past six quarters. Moreover, LI currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates. Li Auto is exuding unusual relative price strength versus other stocks. The EV manufacturer has been outperforming the Chinese market and its peer group.
GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION (GPK - Free Report) , is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products. The company's EPS is expected to grow 29.8% this year, crushing the industry average. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for Graphic Packaging is higher than many of its peers. Graphic Packaging has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions. This combination indicates that Graphic Packaging is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.