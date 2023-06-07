Back to top

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported $832.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $845.12 million, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: 7.4% compared to the 7.17% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: -4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.74%.
  • Number of stores - Total (End of Period): 661 compared to the 697 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Retail: $151.28 million compared to the $162.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $665.47 million versus $678.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

