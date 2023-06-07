We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.85, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.73%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 0.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.39 billion, down 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.43 billion, which would represent changes of -6.03% and -9.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.34.
We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.72 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.