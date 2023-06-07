Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported revenue of $41 million, up 17.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32, the EPS surprise was +15.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Couchbase, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $172.20 million versus $171 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total subscription revenue: $38.54 million versus $37.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $2.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.
Shares of Couchbase, Inc. have returned +40.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

