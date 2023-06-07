We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.99, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.73%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, up 8.03% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.63 per share and revenue of $7.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.39% and +3.01%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Crown Castle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.51, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.