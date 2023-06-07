Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Casey's (CASY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.33 billion, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was -5.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage-YoY change: 4.9% compared to the 6.06% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Fuel gallons sold: 635.92 million compared to the 656.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Casey?s General Stores - Total: 2521 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2522.33.
  • Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise-YoY change: 7.1% compared to the 4.86% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Same-store sales - Fuel gallons-YoY change: 0% versus 2.72% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Newly constructed: 34 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.
  • Total Stores (BOP): 2452 compared to the 2481.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Fuel: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $66.83 million compared to the $68.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $314.22 million compared to the $320.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $809.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $800.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Gross profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $266.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.32 million.
Shares of Casey's have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

