Company News for Jun 7, 2023

  • THOR Industries Inc.’s ((THO - Free Report) ) shares soared 17.7% after reporting third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.24, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s ((CBRL - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.6% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33.
  • Shares of ABM Industries Inc. ((ABM - Free Report) ) climbed 7.1% after posting second quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86.
  • Shares of Core & Main Inc. ((CNM - Free Report) ) surged 3.4% after the company posted first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.

