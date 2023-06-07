See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP)
South32 Ltd. (SOUHY)
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is a resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.
South32 Limited (SOUHY - Free Report) is a diversified metals and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) is a metallurgical coal company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.
