New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is a resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

South32 Limited (SOUHY - Free Report) is a diversified metals and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) is a metallurgical coal company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.

