C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Appoints David Bozeman as Its New CEO

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) confirmed the appointment of David Bozeman as its next chief executive officer or CEO. Apart from being appointed as CEO, Bozeman will be a member of CHRW’s board. He will assume his new responsibilities from Jun 26.
The appointment of Bozeman to CHRW’s top post is hardly a surprise and was widely
expected. His appointment at the helm of the freight broker concludes a six-month search for a permanent CEO, after Bob Biesterfeld stepped down on Dec 31, 2022.
From Jan 1, Scott Anderson has been serving as the interim CEO at C.H. Robinson. Anderson will continue as the interim CEO until Bozeman joins the Minnesota-based company. Bozeman and Anderson will work together to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Anderson will continue to serve as a board member of CHRW.
Bozeman has more than three decades of administrative experience. Apart from his association with
Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) , where he oversaw the overall business performance of some of the company’s most notable vehicle brands, he worked in various other notable companies like Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT Quick Quote CAT - Free Report) . At Caterpillar, Bozeman was the Senior Vice President, Enterprise Systems. In that capacity, he led the global manufacturing for CAT’s mining products.
Expressing delight at his appointment as CHRW’s CEO, Bozeman said, “It is an honor to be joining C.H. Robinson and to lead the next chapter of such an exceptional company. I look forward to working alongside a strong management team and with talented employees to deliver for our customers and accelerate the next phase of sustained growth and success.”
