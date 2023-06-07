Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) reported $459.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450.86 million, representing a surprise of +1.84%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of new stores: 9 versus 9.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $0.97 million compared to the $0.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - End of period: 476 compared to the 477 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable store sales change: 4.5% compared to the 2.34% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 468 versus 468 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ollie's Bargain Outlet here>>>

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise