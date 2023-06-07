We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Small-Cap Sector ETFs Amid Otherwise Dull Q1 Earnings
Small-cap stocks have been staging a dull performance in recent times. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY - Free Report) has gained 2.5% this year (as of Jun 2, 2023) versus 9.9% gains in the S&P 500. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks as these have less domestic exposure and outperforms in a rising greenback environment. The latest signing of the U.S. debt deal should bode well for the pint-sized stocks.
Investors may also be interested in knowing how the earnings picture is evolving for the small-cap segment. That would give investors a clear idea in assessing the future performance of an otherwise still-struggling small-cap segment.
Q1 Performance: S&P 600 Versus 500
Per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on May 31, 2023, the S&P 500 earnings are projected to decline 3.7% in Q1 on 4.4% higher revenues. Looking at Q1 as a whole for the small-cap index, total earnings are expected to be down 10.2% from the same period last year on 0.6% higher revenues.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few small-cap sector ETFs that have reported a better earnings and revenue growth rate in the about-to-end first-quarter reporting season.
Sector ETFs in Focus
Construction — Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be down 32.4% year over year on 8% lower revenues. The sector has a blended beat ratio of 72.2%.
Industrial Products – Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be up 2.3% year over year on 1.4% lower revenues. The sector has a blended beat ratio of 69.2%.
Consumer Staples – Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC - Free Report)
The consumer staples sector generally acts as a safe haven amid political and economic turmoil. Stocks in these sectors generally outperform during periods of low economic growth and high uncertainty. Earnings are likely to be down 0.9% year over year on 0.6% higher revenues. The sector has seen a blended beat ratio of 57.1%.
Basic Materials — Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM - Free Report)
Upbeat activities in infrastructure and industrials sectors made demand for materials high. Earnings are likely to be up 33% year over year on 4.8% higher revenues. The sector has seen a blended beat ratio of 48.3%.
Technology — Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be down 7.6% year over year on 1.9% higher revenues. The sector has seen a blended beat ratio of 47.1%.