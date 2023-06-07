Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Small-Cap Sector ETFs Amid Otherwise Dull Q1 Earnings

Small-cap stocks have been staging a dull performance in recent times. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY - Free Report) has gained 2.5% this year (as of Jun 2, 2023) versus 9.9% gains in the S&P 500. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks as these have less domestic exposure and outperforms in a rising greenback environment. The latest signing of the U.S. debt deal should bode well for the pint-sized stocks.

Investors may also be interested in knowing how the earnings picture is evolving for the small-cap segment. That would give investors a clear idea in assessing the future performance of an otherwise still-struggling small-cap segment.

Q1 Performance: S&P 600 Versus 500

Per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on May 31, 2023, the S&P 500 earnings are projected to decline 3.7% in Q1 on 4.4% higher revenues. Looking at Q1 as a whole for the small-cap index, total earnings are expected to be down 10.2% from the same period last year on 0.6% higher revenues.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few small-cap sector ETFs that have reported a better earnings and revenue growth rate in the about-to-end first-quarter reporting season.

Sector ETFs in Focus

Construction — Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB - Free Report)

Earnings are likely to be down 32.4% year over year on 8% lower revenues. The sector has a blended beat ratio of 72.2%.

Industrial Products – Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI - Free Report)

Earnings are likely to be up 2.3% year over year on 1.4% lower revenues. The sector has a blended beat ratio of 69.2%.

Consumer Staples – Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC - Free Report)

The consumer staples sector generally acts as a safe haven amid political and economic turmoil. Stocks in these sectors generally outperform during periods of low economic growth and high uncertainty. Earnings are likely to be down 0.9% year over year on 0.6% higher revenues. The sector has seen a blended beat ratio of 57.1%.

Basic Materials — Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM - Free Report)

Upbeat activities in infrastructure and industrials sectors made demand for materials high. Earnings are likely to be up 33% year over year on 4.8% higher revenues. The sector has seen a blended beat ratio of 48.3%.

Technology — Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT - Free Report)

Earnings are likely to be down 7.6% year over year on 1.9% higher revenues. The sector has seen a blended beat ratio of 47.1%.


