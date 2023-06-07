Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ross Stores (ROST) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2023, Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.49 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +2.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ross Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.8%.
  • Store count at end of period: 2034 versus 2036.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened: 19 compared to the 19 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ross Stores have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

