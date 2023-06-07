See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
2 Market Heavyweights Stealing the Spotlight in June
As we head into the summer months, one thing remains undeniable: stocks have been significantly stronger in 2023 compared to last year’s rough showing, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors.
And interestingly enough, two market heavyweights – Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) – are stealing the spotlight so far in June, both outperforming the S&P 500 handily.
Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil shares have found widespread attention over the last year amid elevated energy prices, with the company’s cash-generating abilities being amplified.
The energy titan generated $11.8 billion in free cash flow throughout the latest quarter, reflecting a 9% change from the year-ago period.
Still, it’s worth noting that the company’s growth is expected to taper off, with estimates calling for a 30% pullback in earnings for its current fiscal year (FY23) on 14% lower revenues. This is illustrated in the chart below.
Tesla
We’re all highly familiar with Tesla, the undisputed EV leader and an investor favorite over the last decade. Shares have rebounded in a big way in 2023 so far, up nearly 80% year-to-date and crushing the S&P 500.
Shares have recently reclaimed the 200-day moving average, indicating notable momentum. As shown below, shares have previously struggled to break through this level.
It’s no secret that Tesla shares are pricey, currently trading at a 7.1X forward price-to-sales ratio. Still, investors have had little issue forking up the premium given the company’s strong growth trajectory.
The stock carries a Style Score of “D” for Value.
Bottom Line
Both stocks above have been notably strong in June so far, displaying relative strength and rewarding shareholders handsomely. But can they sustain momentum?