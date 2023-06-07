Back to top

Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT - Free Report) reported $74.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of -$0.46 for the same period compares to -$0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.34 million, representing a surprise of +1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rent the Runway, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active subscribers (at the end of period): 145220 versus 143792.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $7.40 million compared to the $6.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and Reserve rental revenue: $66.80 million versus $67.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

