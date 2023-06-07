We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed at $237.52, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.22% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.97% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion, which would represent changes of -13.88% and -6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% lower. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.
It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.