Verint (VRNT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, Verint Systems (VRNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $217.19 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Verint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP: $24.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.8%.
  • Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP: $25.79 million versus $22.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenue (includes cloud and support) - non-GAAP: $167.07 million compared to the $192.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP: $36.43 million compared to the $32.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.3% year over year.
Shares of Verint have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

