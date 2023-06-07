Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Greif (GEF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Greif (GEF - Free Report) reported $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.5%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $2.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion, representing a surprise of -5.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Global Industrial Packaging: $748.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%.
  • Net sales- Land Management: $5.90 million compared to the $5.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Paper Packaging & Services: $554.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $565.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging: $121.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.60 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management: $2.50 million compared to the $2.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging: $104.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.11 million.
Shares of Greif have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

