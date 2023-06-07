We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) closed at $10.55, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the bank had lost 0.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Deutsche Bank as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 37.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.28 billion, up 2.73% from the year-ago period.
DB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $29.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.55% and +3.53%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.62% higher. Deutsche Bank is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Deutsche Bank is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.4.
We can also see that DB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.