Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Oxford Industries (OXM) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2023, Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) reported revenue of $420.1 million, up 19.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.78, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.74, the EPS surprise was +1.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oxford Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Emerging Brands: $34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.68 million.
  • Net Sales- Johnny Was: $49.50 million versus $45.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other: -$0.30 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -142.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer: $97.50 million compared to the $94.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Tommy Bahama: $239.40 million compared to the $242.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
Shares of Oxford Industries have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

