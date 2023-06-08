We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Big Lots (BIG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended April 2023, Big Lots (BIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, down 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.40, compared to -$0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.95, the EPS surprise was -74.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Big Lots performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -18.2% compared to the -14.06% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Number of Stores - Stores open at the end of the year: 1420 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1424.67.
- Number of Stores - Stores closed during the year: 1 compared to the 5.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Stores - Stores opened during the year: 3 compared to the 4.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Stores - Stores open at the beginning of the year: 1425 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1425.67.
- Net Sales- Consumables: $135.77 million compared to the $145.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales- Furniture: $312.14 million versus $307.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Seasonal: $177.01 million compared to the $205.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales- Soft Home: $141.88 million versus $154.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Apparel, Electronics, & Other: $115.70 million versus $102.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Hard Home: $76.26 million versus $104.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Food: $164.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.84 million.
Shares of Big Lots have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.