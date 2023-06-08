Back to top

Big Lots (BIG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, Big Lots (BIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, down 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.40, compared to -$0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.95, the EPS surprise was -74.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Big Lots performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -18.2% compared to the -14.06% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Stores open at the end of the year: 1420 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1424.67.
  • Number of Stores - Stores closed during the year: 1 compared to the 5.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Stores opened during the year: 3 compared to the 4.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Stores open at the beginning of the year: 1425 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1425.67.
  • Net Sales- Consumables: $135.77 million compared to the $145.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Furniture: $312.14 million versus $307.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Seasonal: $177.01 million compared to the $205.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Soft Home: $141.88 million versus $154.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Apparel, Electronics, & Other: $115.70 million versus $102.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Hard Home: $76.26 million versus $104.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Food: $164.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.84 million.
Shares of Big Lots have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

