Company News for Jun 8, 2023

  • Casey's General Stores Inc.’s ((CASY - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 2.9% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s ((OLLI - Free Report) ) shares tanked 1.5% after posting first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. ((UNFI - Free Report) ) plunged 14.9% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.54, well below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.
  • Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. ((BF.B - Free Report) ) surged 4% after the company posted fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $1,05 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion.
     

