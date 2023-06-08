Back to top

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, WMB broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of WMB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that WMB could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account WMB's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting WMB on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


