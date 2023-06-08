Back to top

Veritiv (VRTV) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. VRTV surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, VRTV has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at VRTV's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on VRTV for more gains in the near future.


