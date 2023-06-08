Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About REV Group (REVG) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2023, REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported revenue of $681.2 million, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $582.37 million, representing a surprise of +16.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Fire & Emergency: $283.10 million compared to the $247.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial: $141.90 million versus $102.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.5% change.
  • Revenue- Recreation: $256.60 million versus $233.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Revenue- Corporate and eliminations: -$0.40 million compared to the -$0.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fire & Emergency: $9.60 million compared to the $5.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$7.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$8.19 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation: $29.10 million compared to the $25.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $10.70 million versus $5.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of REV Group have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

