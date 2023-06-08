Shell (SHEL) to Wind Down European Retail Power Business

Shell plc (
declared the exit of its home energy retail unit from the energy markets in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Germany.
This blog provides an overview of Shell's decision, the ongoing sales process, and the company's commitment to its customers and employees throughout the transition period.
Strategic Review and Portfolio Optimization
SHEL’s announcement came following a comprehensive review undertaken by the company in late January. The review, an integral part of Shell's 'power progress' strategy, aims to address performance challenges posed by demanding market conditions and enhance the value of its business portfolio. With careful assessment of its operations, the company could ensure that its resources are allocated efficiently and effectively, paving the way for sustainable growth and success.
Smooth Transition and Customer Commitment
Shell has assured that there will be no disruption to its energy services during the sales process. The company remains committed to providing uninterrupted support to customers and ensuring their interests. SHEL is also focused on facilitating a seamless transfer to a potential buyer that is capable of delivering on its obligations, including the maximization of employment opportunities.
Supporting Customers and Staff
The international oil and gas company places great importance on supporting its customers and staff throughout the transition period. It is committed to safeguarding customer interests and ensuring a smooth transfer of responsibilities to the potential buyer.
Divestment Scope
It is important to note that the impending divestment pertains exclusively to Shell's home energy retail unit operating in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Germany. The business-to-business wholesale and small-to-medium-enterprise customer supply divisions under the Shell Energy brand, as well as the home energy retail businesses outside Europe remain unaffected by this decision.
By focusing on its core business objectives, Shell continues to deliver innovative energy solutions and drive progress within the global energy landscape.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Shell, an energy and petrochemical firm, conducts businesses across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the rest of the Americas. It operates under various segments — Integrated Gas, Upstream, Chemicals and Products, Marketing, and Renewables and Energy Solutions.
SHELcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the
energy sector are Evolution Petroleum and Murphy USA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Archrock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Evolution Petroleum: EPM is worth approximately $265.82 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 6.01% on an annual basis.
The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.23. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 18.10, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.
Murphy USA: MUSA is valued at around $6.13 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 11.3%.
MUSA currently pays dividends of $1.52 per share, or 0.54% on an annual basis. MUSA's payout ratio sits at 6% of earnings.
Archrock: AROC is valued at around $1.46 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.34% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 6.43%.
Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.
