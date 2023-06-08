We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE)-Fueled 1,875 MW Power Plant Comes Online
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) unit, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business, announced that Caithness Energy’s Guernsey Power Station, which is fueled by GE’s HA combined cycle equipment, has begun commercial operations. The power plant is based in Guernsey County, Southeastern Ohio, in the heart of the state’s Utica and Marcellus shale gas development area.
The 1,875-megawatt (MW) Guernsey Power Station is equipped with three 7HA.02 gas turbines which power three W84 generators, three STF-A650 steam turbines and three GE triple pressure with reheat Heat Recovery Steam Generators. The plant uses combined-cycle technology which contains both natural gas-powered turbines and steam-powered turbines. This allows the power station to use the surplus heat produced by the gas turbines to make steam in order to fuel the steam turbines, generating a maximum of 50% more electricity from the same amount of fuel used in a simple cycle plant.
Per the deal, General Electric will provide cloud-based predictive analytics through GE Digital’s Asset Performance Management Software Reliability software. Under a multi-year services agreement, the company will also service the power plant for 20 years. GE’s APM Reliability will enhance the power plant’s productivity and reliability by forecasting possible asset failures and lowering the unplanned downtime. GE’s equipment will help Caithness Energy to achieve its goal to lower carbon emissions.
The Guernsey Power Station contributes more than 1,800 MW of electricity to the grid in PJM Energy Market. This is the amount of electricity required to power about 1.4 million homes in the U.S.
