Twilio (TWLO) Teams Up With Google Cloud on Customer AI

Twilio ( TWLO Quick Quote TWLO - Free Report) expanded its decade-old partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud to infuse the latter’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution into its customer engagement products. Through this move, Twilio intends to transform the way brands are personalizing customer interactions and support automation of marketing.
Per the agreement, Twilio is natively integrating Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI with Twilio Flex to deploy sophisticated AI-powered virtual agents in a single click and provide conversational self-service interactions to millions of users. These virtual agents are configured to positively handle support requests with little to no human agent intervention. This will enable the contact center representatives to effectively utilize their time by accurately routing agents to priority callers having complex service requirements. While the agents will offer contexts from initial interactions, customers will receive quick 24/7 assistance.
The AI-powered recommendations from Google Cloud’s generative AI will further ensure proactive completion of time-consuming tasks like after call intent and sentiment analysis for the representatives. The generative AI will automatically capture key first-party data and traits from calls with customers, which produce insights to build rich and robust customer profiles. All these will aid Twilio increase its operational efficiency by delivering enhanced contact center experiences in long run.
Twilio Flex is a digital engagement tool for pre-purchase conversations across cloud-based contact centers, sales and in-app concierge that connects users with customer-facing employees for delivering personalized and data-driven customer service.
Moreover, Twilio is working on developer community events with Google Cloud at present, under which, the participants use mock data from Twilio Segment and Google PaLM application programming interface to create innovative applications. Since the buyout in 2020, Segment has been aiding TWLO in enhancing its capabilities in the cloud-based communications platform space and gaining significant customers.
Growing adoption of Twilio Flex, strong uptake of Segment and an increasing clientele base are aiding the company’s revenues. Twilio reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.01 billion, which improved by 15% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $984.5 million. The figure suggests 4.4% growth on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Twilio and Alphabet carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TWLO have lost 34.2%, while GOOGL have gained 6.7% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader
Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) and ServiceNow ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 2 cents to $2.85 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 14.8% to $12.04 in the past 30 days. META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 43.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $2.05 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 5 cents to $9.59 in the past 30 days. NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have inched up 7.3% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Twilio (TWLO) Teams Up With Google Cloud on Customer AI
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) expanded its decade-old partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud to infuse the latter’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution into its customer engagement products. Through this move, Twilio intends to transform the way brands are personalizing customer interactions and support automation of marketing.
Per the agreement, Twilio is natively integrating Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI with Twilio Flex to deploy sophisticated AI-powered virtual agents in a single click and provide conversational self-service interactions to millions of users. These virtual agents are configured to positively handle support requests with little to no human agent intervention. This will enable the contact center representatives to effectively utilize their time by accurately routing agents to priority callers having complex service requirements. While the agents will offer contexts from initial interactions, customers will receive quick 24/7 assistance.
The AI-powered recommendations from Google Cloud’s generative AI will further ensure proactive completion of time-consuming tasks like after call intent and sentiment analysis for the representatives. The generative AI will automatically capture key first-party data and traits from calls with customers, which produce insights to build rich and robust customer profiles. All these will aid Twilio increase its operational efficiency by delivering enhanced contact center experiences in long run.
Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus
Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote
Twilio Flex is a digital engagement tool for pre-purchase conversations across cloud-based contact centers, sales and in-app concierge that connects users with customer-facing employees for delivering personalized and data-driven customer service.
Moreover, Twilio is working on developer community events with Google Cloud at present, under which, the participants use mock data from Twilio Segment and Google PaLM application programming interface to create innovative applications. Since the buyout in 2020, Segment has been aiding TWLO in enhancing its capabilities in the cloud-based communications platform space and gaining significant customers.
Growing adoption of Twilio Flex, strong uptake of Segment and an increasing clientele base are aiding the company’s revenues. Twilio reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.01 billion, which improved by 15% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $984.5 million. The figure suggests 4.4% growth on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Twilio and Alphabet carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TWLO have lost 34.2%, while GOOGL have gained 6.7% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 2 cents to $2.85 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 14.8% to $12.04 in the past 30 days.
META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 43.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $2.05 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 5 cents to $9.59 in the past 30 days.
NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have inched up 7.3% in the past year.