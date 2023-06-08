We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Logs YTD Order Intake Record With the Launch of ES6 in May
NIO Inc.’s (NIO - Free Report) new ES6 appears to be a crucial element in the automaker’s plans to grow its brand and succeed in the thriving Chinese electric vehicle market. According to Electrek, NIO hit a new record for YTD order intake in May, soon after the launch of its second-generation ES6 electric SUV, per a Morgan Stanley report.
NIO launched the all-new ES6 on May 24, 2023. Within two weeks of launch day, NIO noticed an upsurge in order intake.
Even though NIO’s monthly deliveries fell to 6,155 vehicles, down from 6,658 in April, the response to the launch of the second-generation ES6 electric SUV has presented the manufacturer with an opportunity to redeem itself.
NIO’s timely upgrade of its top seller, the ES6 (2018), has worked in favor of the brand.
The EV manufacturer is currently focusing on the NT 2.0 EV platform vehicles. These vehicles include the recently launched EC7, second-generation ES8 (scheduled for deliveries starting June 2023), ET5 and ES7 models. All these models are built on the NIO Adam supercomputer using four Nvidia DRIVE Orin system-on-chips (SoCs).
Per to Electrek, NIO’s overall traffic at flagship stores rose 30% to 40% month-over-month, with momentum continuing into early June. But despite customer traffic, the order inflow is still “20% below last September’s level when the company rolled out ET5.”
Per the company’s website, the price of the all-new ES6 starts at RMB 368,000 with a 75 kWh battery, RMB 426,000 with a 100 kWh battery and RMB 298,000 with BaaS (Battery as a Service) in China.
