UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 14%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) board of directors sanctioned a 14% hike in the quarterly cash dividend to boost shareholder value. The latest hike takes the current payout to $1.88 per share from the prior payout of $1.65.
The increased dividend, marking the 14th consecutive year of a dividend hike, will be paid on Jun 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as on Jun 19. Based on the stock’s Jun 7 closing price of $482.13, the new dividend will yield 1.4% to the company.
Prior to the recent dividend hike, UnitedHealth Group had approved an increase of around 14% in its quarterly dividend in 2022 as well. UNH boasts of an uninterrupted dividend payment history and even COVID induced volatilities could not throw a roadblock in its solid history of paying dividends, which is commendable.
In 1990, UnitedHealth Group started rewarding shareholders through a fixed annual dividend of 3 cents per share. However, it transitioned to a quarterly dividend payout in 2010 and since then, has been continuously hiking dividends every year.
Apart from implementing dividend hikes, UNH has a well-established history of engaging in share buybacks in a bid to offer more returns to shareholders. The health insurer continues to pursue share buybacks as part of the repurchase program renewed by the Board of Directors in Jun 2018. The program allows for the repurchase of up to 100 million shares of UNH’s common shares, out of which 27 million shares are left to be bought back as of Mar 31, 2023.
A strong financial position provides ample support to a company in sustaining a solid capital deployment record. UnitedHealth Group boasts of growing cash reserves and robust cash-generating abilities. As of Mar 31, 2023, its cash and cash equivalents surged 79.4% from the 2022-end level. UNH generated operating cash flows of $16.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which increased more than three -fold year over year.
Also, return on equity — a profitability measure of how prudently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds — is 27.1%, higher than the
industry’s average of 24.8%.
Shares of UnitedHealth Group have gained 3.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth. UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Medical space
