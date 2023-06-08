We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Reasons Why Investors Should Invest in Triton (TRTN) Now
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives.
Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.
What Makes Triton an Attractive Pick?
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. Shares of Triton have gained 21.2% so far this year compared with the 3.3% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Solid Zacks Rank: Triton presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.
Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN’s 2024 earnings has moved up 1.9% year over year.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Triton has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.29% in the last four quarters, on average.
Growth Factors:We are impressed with Triton's consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Triton repurchased 1.7 million shares in the first quarter of 2023. Also, TRTN’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Jun 22, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun 8. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives are commendable in an uncertain scenario like the current one. Moreover, Triton has an impressive liquidity position.
