Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $9.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 10.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $357.29 million, down 10.73% from the year-ago period.
MPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.19% and -6.16%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Medical Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.
Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.