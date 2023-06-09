Vail Resorts (
Image: Bigstock
Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) reported $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $8.18 for the same period compares to $9.16 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.88, the EPS surprise was -7.88%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Mountain - Total skier visits: 9.24 thousand compared to the 8.31 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR: $218.79 versus $223.60 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR: $170.35 versus $192.20 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Mountain - ETP: $76.83 compared to the $84.54 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $93.55 million versus $96.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $1.24 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
- Net Revenue- Real estate: $0.16 million versus $0.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other: $52.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms: $38.41 million versus $38.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental: $135.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $101.68 million compared to the $92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.4% year over year.
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.