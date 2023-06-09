Back to top

DocuSign (DOCU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported revenue of $661.39 million, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +35.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP billings: $674.76 million versus $618.24 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $22.08 million versus $14.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $639.31 million versus $626.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Non-GAAP Professional services and other gross profit: $1.61 million versus $524.81 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of DocuSign have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

