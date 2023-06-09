We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $111.20, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 17.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.
Copa Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Copa Holdings to post earnings of $2.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 765.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $780.78 million, up 12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.49 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion, which would represent changes of +75.42% and +15.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.2% higher. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.48.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.