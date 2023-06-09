We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Buy-Write ETF (PBP) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $18.56/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
PBP in Focus
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is based on the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index. The Index measures the total rate of return of an S&P 500-covered call strategy. This strategy consists of holding a long position indexed to the S&P 500 Index and selling a succession of covered call options, each with an exercise price at or above the prevailing price level of the S&P 500 Index.PBP charges 49 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the Move?
This corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately. A buy-write, also known as a covered call strategy, is an investment strategy used to generate income and potentially hedge against downside risk. It involves buying a stock or a basket of stocks and then selling or writing call options on those assets.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems that PBP might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 7.40 and a low 20-day volatility of 7.05%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.