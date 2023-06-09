We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Talos (TALO) Continues Merger Discussions With Harbour Energy
Talos Energy Inc. (TALO - Free Report) is in merger discussions with Harbour Energy, Britain's largest North Sea oil and gas company, per media reports. Specific details of the anticipated deal could not be obtained.
In response to Britain's decision to levy a windfall tax on oil and gas producers last year (following a spike in energy prices), CEO Linda Cook decided to reduce North Sea spending and diversify Harbour Energy's activities internationally. This move will provide Harbour Energy with an opportunity to list in New York and gain access to banks and investors who specialize in the oil and gas industry.
According to Talos, the Gulf of Mexico is expected to produce up to 71,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2023.
Both TALO and Harbour Energy have a share in the Zama oil project, located off the coast of Mexico. This establishes the partnership between the two companies.
Talos has been looking for expansion in conventional oil and gas, as well as carbon capture and sequestration. Harbour Energy is in the process of drastically decreasing its personnel in Britain by about 350 (out of a global workforce of 1,700).
While the corporations have been in intermittent dialogue for at least the past six months, the recent weeks have seen a resurgence in communication.
