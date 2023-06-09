FDA Accepts Vertex (VRTX), CRISPR's BLA Filings for Exa-Cel

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( VRTX Quick Quote VRTX - Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP Quick Quote CRSP - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted their biologics license applications (“BLAs”) for exagamglogene autotemcel (“exa-cel”) to treat sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (“TDT”).
The FDA granted priority review to the BLA filing for exa-cel in SCD indication, while the exa-cel filing in TDT indication has been accepted for a standard review by the agency. A final decision on the BLAs for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications are expected by Dec 8, 2023 and Mar 30, 2024, respectively.
Unlike standard reviews that require a time of 12 months for completion, priority reviews shorten the FDA's review timeline to eight months.
The BLA submission is supported by data from the ongoing phase III studies — CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121 — and an ongoing long-term follow-up study, CLIMB-131.
Exa-cel is an investigational, autologous, ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, developed to treat SCD or TDT. The acceptance of the above BLA filings marks the first time that the FDA accepted gene-editing therapies developed using CRISPR technology for review.
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics also filed similar submissions on exa-cel in Europe, which were validated earlier this year in January.
In the year so far, shares of Vertex have increased 15.2% while the same for CRISPR Therapeutics have surged 54.0%.
Vertex has a portfolio of marketed products all of which are approved in cystic fibrosis (“CF”) indication. These are Trikafta/Kaftrio (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), Symdeko/Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor). Apart from exa-cel, it is also developing treatments for neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type I diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
CRISPR Therapeutics does not have any marketed drugs in its portfolio. Apart from exa-cel, CRSP is currently developing two gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy candidates, CTX110 and CTX130, targeting hematological and solid tumor cancers.
If exa-cel BLA is approved, it will be the first marketed product in CRISPR Therapeutics’ portfolio. The FDA nod to exa-cel will also make it Vertex’s first marketed product approved in a non-CF indication. Vertex expects exa-cel to be its next commercial launch.
Apart from exa-cel, VRTX and CRSP are developing stem cell therapies for diabetes. The companies have completed dosing study participants in the phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immune evasion of VCTX210 in type I diabetes (T1D). The company is currently enrolling study participants in a phase I/II study evaluating VCTX211, another stem-derived candidate for T1D indication. This March, Vertex signed another agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics to accelerate the development of the former’s hypoimmune cell therapies for T1D.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
