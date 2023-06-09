MarketAxess (MKTX) Partners With Investortools for Muni Trading

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. ( MKTX Quick Quote MKTX - Free Report) recently partnered with Investortools to expand the integration of its municipal bonds. Its offerings would be displayed on the Investortools Dealer Network (“IDN”). This partnership would combine MarketAxess’ trading abilities and Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures offerings with Investortools’s trading and analytics tools, resulting in a wholesome view of the fixed-income market.
This collaboration is built upon MKTX and Investortools’ existing partnership from 2016. Investortools is a software-based firm specializing in trading, compliance and finding solutions for the portfolio management of fixed-income securities. With the new partnership, Investortools’ customers can access MKTX’s offerings within the IDN. Through the IDN, asset managers can get direct click-to-bid and click-to-trade options.
Through this partnership, MKTX can leverage its already existing position as the fastest-growing marketplace for municipal bonds. The company’s integration of municipal bonds with the IDN positions it well for growth in the future. MarketAxess derives most of its revenues from commissions, which is set to grow through this partnership as trading volume increases.
Using the IDN toolkit, clients will be able to automate searching, allocation, optimization etc. This would reduce the time required to measure separately managed account portfolio construction to days from months. MarketAxess’s electronic trading platform provides liquidity in the secondary market for credit products. Liquidity is generated through institutional and broker-dealer clients participation in fixed-income trading.
The company’s strength lies in efficiently processing transactions with valuable clients order flows and its technology to help manage risks. As the company gains insights into the fixed-income market through this partnership, it is set to bring more innovation in this space, fueling top-line growth in the future.
Price Performance
The company's shares have gained 1.5% month to date compared with the 0.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.
The company's shares have gained 1.5% month to date compared with the 0.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.
