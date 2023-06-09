We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ICF International (ICFI) Rises 16% in 3 Months: Here's How
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past three months.
The stock has gained 15.5%, outperforming the 13.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 12.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
ICF has put on an impressive earnings performance in the past four quarters. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.9%.
The company sees steady demand trends among federal and state/local government clients and remains focussed on deepening its presence in core U.S. federal and state and local government markets, expanding commercial business and strengthening technology-based offerings.
With a substantial increase in funds received by the Department of Health and Human Services, ICF’s largest client by far, there are considerable project win opportunities. Also, the company is well-positioned to assist the Centers for Disease Control and Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response in post-pandemic response.
ICF is already providing technical assistance and communication and management support for Infrastructure and Jobs Act programs and remains well-positioned for new contract wins.
Strategic acquisitions have helped to reduce the company’s dependency on government spending. In addition, the acquisitions have expanded its offerings and provided scale in certain geographies. Past and future acquisitions are also expected to contribute to the growth of ICF’s EBITDA and free cash flow.
