We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $43.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 7.15% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.97 million, up 28.29% from the prior-year quarter.
TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $846.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.8% and +18.11%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.71.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.