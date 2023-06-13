Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) is a distributor of various products for the lawns, gardens, and pet supplies markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) is an infrastructure firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 60 days.

