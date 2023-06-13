We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Astronics' (ATRO) EmPower UltraLite G2 Gains Traction, Shares Up
Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) recently announced that multiple airlines have committed to installing the EmPower UltraLite G2 Power System on more than 1,100 narrow body aircraft. This has already been set up on more than 260 airlines worldwide. The market has reacted positively to this news, with shares gaining 4.3% since the announcement.
The EmPower Ultralite G2 was introduced at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors show in Hamburg as the sector's most robust cabin power system for recharging passenger electronic devices. Installations are scheduled to take place during the following three years.
Features & Benefits of the System
Leveraging many decades of Astrnoics’ expertise in developing power and motion solutions, the EmPower Ultralite G2 passenger power system will provide industry-leading power with less weight to help reduce carbon emissions. This also helps the company contribute toward a greener and more sustainable future.
The EmPower system can be tailored with finishes to fit any cabin ambiance and configured for efficiency and cost savings. It offers applications for both retrofit and linefit. The installation is quick and easy because of fewer components and includes safety features like overcurrent, overvoltage, plug detect etc.
The UltraLite G2 utilizes 800W power supplies with higher than 93% efficiency and system intelligence at the seat, and it uses a distributed zonal design. As a result of this, each seat can get up to 60W of electricity and combines USB Type A and the most recent USB Type C outlets. Maximum flexibility and airline customization are made possible by cutting system weight overall and each seat by 30% to 40% compared to power solutions installed and in use today.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of Astronics Corporation have gained 69% compared with the industry’s 0.1% increase.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Astronics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
