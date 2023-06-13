We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital's (VCTR) May AUM Declines 1.8% to $154.8B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) has reported assets under management (AUM) of $154.8 billion for May 2023. This reflects a 1.8% decrease from $157.6 billion reported as of Apr 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of May, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM declined 4.1% from the April level to $27.8 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.6 billion fell 3.1%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM remained almost flat at $11.5 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.9% to $14.8 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $53.5 billion in Solutions, marginally down from $53.8 billion reported in April 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $26.1 billion, down 1.4% from the prior month’s figure. Alternative investment assets were slightly down on a sequential basis to $3.36 billion.
Nonetheless, Money Market/Short Term assets marginally jumped to $3.19 billion.
Unfavorable market performance is a near-term headwind. Nonetheless, the sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.
Shares of VCTR have gained 17.7% over the past six months against the industry's decline of 2.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. CNS' market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline.
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported total AUM of $89.6 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflected a decrease of 2% from the prior-month level. The decline was due to negative market move of $2.2 billion, partially offset by total net inflows of $325 million.
WT, in May, recorded inflows from U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $158 million, $558 million, $115 million, $315 million, $4 million and $44 million, respectively. These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency and cryptocurrency of $860 million and $10 million, respectively.