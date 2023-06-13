Back to top

Victory Capital's (VCTR) May AUM Declines 1.8% to $154.8B

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) has reported assets under management (AUM) of $154.8 billion for May 2023. This reflects a 1.8% decrease from $157.6 billion reported as of Apr 30, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of May, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM declined 4.1% from the April level to $27.8 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.6 billion fell 3.1%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM remained almost flat at $11.5 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.9% to $14.8 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $53.5 billion in Solutions, marginally down from $53.8 billion reported in April 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $26.1 billion, down 1.4% from the prior month’s figure. Alternative investment assets were slightly down on a sequential basis to $3.36 billion.

Nonetheless, Money Market/Short Term assets marginally jumped to $3.19 billion.

Unfavorable market performance is a near-term headwind. Nonetheless, the sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.

Shares of VCTR have gained 17.7% over the past six months against the industry's decline of 2.5%.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. CNS' market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported total AUM of $89.6 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflected a decrease of 2% from the prior-month level. The decline was due to negative market move of $2.2 billion, partially offset by total net inflows of $325 million.

WT, in May, recorded inflows from U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $158 million, $558 million, $115 million, $315 million, $4 million and $44 million, respectively. These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency and cryptocurrency of $860 million and $10 million, respectively.


