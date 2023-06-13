NIO Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Vehicle Margin Declines

Back to top

NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) incurred a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 42 cents in the first quarter of 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The reported loss is also wider than the year-ago loss of 18 cents due to lower vehicle margins and higher operating expenses, despite improved deliveries.

This China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker posted revenues of $1,554.6 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus estimate of $1,692 million but rising 7.7% year over year on the back of robust deliveries.

Key Details

NIO delivered 31,041 vehicles in the first quarter, up 20.5% year over year, including 10,430 SUVs and 20,611 sedans.

The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $1,343.2 million, declining 0.2% year over year. The decrease in vehicle sales was mainly led by a lower average selling price. Other sales amounted to $211.4 million, up 117.8%. Strong sales of accessories, provision of repair & maintenance services, provision of auto financing services, sales of used cars and provision of power solutions contributed to the increase.

Gross profit came in at $23.6 million, decreasing 88.8% year over year. The vehicle margin in the reported quarter declined to 5.1% from 18.1% in the first quarter of 2022. The gross margin was 1.5%, down from 14.6% in first-quarter 2022.

Research & development and selling, general & administrative costs were $447.8 million and $356.2 million, respectively, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 74.6% and 21.4%, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2,149.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023 and long-term debt was $1,224.9 million as of the same date.

For the second quarter of 2023, NIO expects deliveries in the range of 23,000-25,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year decline of 8.2-0.2%. Revenues are envisioned between $1,273 million and $1,364 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 15.1-9%.

