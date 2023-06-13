We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tesla's Surge Boosts EV ETFs
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) shares are on a tear, rising for the 12th consecutive day and now up more than 100% this year. The stock is still down about 35% from its all-time high reached in November 2021.
Last week, the EV maker signed a deal with General Motors (GM - Free Report) that will give GM customers access to 12,000 of Tesla's Superchargers, starting in 2024. This follows a similar deal with Ford Motor (F - Free Report) last month and will lead to Tesla's North American Charging Standard becoming the industry standard.
Tesla, which has made a huge investment in its charging network, could generate $3 billion annually from other automakers' EVs by 2030, according to Piper Sandler. It will also receive a share of federal dollars earmarked for the build-out of a national network of EV chargers.
Last week, Tesla's Model 3 sedans became eligible for the full US tax credit under the revised criteria set by the Treasury. Earlier, investors cheered the appointment of a new CEO for Twitter (TWTR), which is expected to free up Elon Musk to focus more on Tesla.
According to the International Energy Agency, global EV sales are expected to grow by another 35% this year, reaching 14 million, up from more than 10 million in 2022.
To learn about the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV - Free Report) , the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV - Free Report) and the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.
In addition to popular EV stocks, NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) are among the top holdings in these ETFs.